Willis attempted to save humanity again in 1997 as Korben Dallas, alongside Milla Jovovich. "One of the things I remember is that [director Luc Besson] had for some reason dyed his hair blond. And I said, 'You know what? I should dye my hair blond, have a little wig on my head.' " Willis recalled to EW in 2017. "That was a contribution of mine, and he liked it."