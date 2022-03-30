Bruce Willis Made Over 15 Films in 2 Years Before 'Stepping Away from Acting' After Aphasia Diagnosis

The star's family revealed he is "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" after "much consideration"

Bruce Willis worked hard over the past two years before his family announced his retirement from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis.

On Wednesday, the Die Hard actor's family announced on social media that Willis is "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" after "much consideration." They revealed that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia, "which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," said his family members — which include his wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Bruce Willis films Credit: Everett

Prior to his retirement, Willis headlined a string of action movies back to back, which were released in select theaters and on demand. After starring in 2019 wide releases Glass (reprising his role from 2000's Unbreakable) and the Edward Norton–directed Motherless Brooklyn, Willis appeared in 15 movies released in the past two and a half years.

Those movies include: 10 Minutes Gone, Trauma Center, Survive the Night, Hard Kill, Breach, Cosmic Sin, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, Survive the Game, Apex, Deadlock, Fortress, American Siege, Gasoline Alley, and A Day to Die.

Bruce Willis Bruce Willis | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to his IMDb page, he has eight more movies listed as completed or in post-production, including a sequel to Fortress with costar Chad Michael Murray.

Producer/director Randall Emmett, who made Midnight in the Switchgrass with Willis, told PEOPLE Wednesday, "Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of our family."