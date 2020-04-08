Bruce Willis Shaves Daughter Tallulah's Head Before Her Topless Photo Shoot with Sister Rumer

Image zoom Bruce Willis/instagram

Bruce Willis is spending some quality time with his kids!

In a video shared on his daughter Tallulah‘s Instagram Tuesday, the actor, 65, can be seen giving the 26-year-old a buzzcut with an electric shaver while the two crowd around a bathroom mirror.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rumer Willis, who is social distancing with her family, also helps with the haircut in an Instagram Story posted by director Dillon Buss and shared by Tallulah on her personal account.

“I get very serious while shaving heads,” Rumer, 31, captioned the same post on her Instagram Story.

RELATED: Bruce Willis’ Wife Cheers on Husband and Ex Demi Moore as They Self-Isolate: ‘Looking Good Squad’

Tallulah posted another video of her dad shaving her head, captioning the sweet clip with an emoji of two hands shaking.

Following the dramatic hair transformation, Tallulah commemorated her new look with an outdoor photoshoot taken by her sister Rumer.

The portraits, which were posted to Rumer’s Instagram, show Tallulah posing topless while standing in front of a forest of trees.

“Shaved this nugget’s head today,” Rumer captioned one picture. “📷 by me.”

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Bruce has been self-isolating with ex Demi Moore and their daughters — Tallulah, Rumer and Scout, 28 — amid the coronavirus crisis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The parents posed together in a photo shared by Tallulah on Instagram on Monday, in which the friendly exes wore matching green striped pajamas while smiling at the camera.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah wrote in the caption.

Bruce and Demi, 57, were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000. The actress wrote about their split in her memoir Inside Out, writing, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she wrote. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

RELATED: Demi Moore Says She’s ‘Very Proud’ of Her Divorce from Bruce Willis: ‘It’s a Funny Thing to Say’

The mom of three admitted the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

“We felt more connected than we did before the divorce,” she added.

Since their separation, the two have remained friends. Bruce has remarried to Emma Heming Willis and the couple share two daughters, Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5.