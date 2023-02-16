Bruce Willis' Family Says It's a 'Relief' to 'Finally Have a Clear Diagnosis' of His Condition

Bruce Willis' family is speaking out about his new diagnosis.

In a Thursday statement, the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis, ex Demi Moore and daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis all posted an update about Bruce's health on Instagram alongside a photo of him smiling on a beach.

They said that while news of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is "painful," for Bruce's family, "it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Earlier in the statement, the women said that since they announced his aphasia diagnosis last March, the "condition has progressed" for the Pulp Fiction star, 67, and they now have an answer in the form of FTD.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the statement said. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

In the family's full statement posted to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website, they shared, "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately."

"We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," the statement added,

"Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," the family said. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

They also expressed their "deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis."

The women signed off their statement with each of their names, plus those of Bruce's two youngest daughters with Emma, 44: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. (The actor shares Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Moore, 60.)

Bruce's blended family has been tight-knit over the years, and open about their support for the actor since revealing his original diagnosis and subsequent decision to retire from acting.

And the Die Hard star will soon become a grandparent for the first time, as his oldest daughter Rumer is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE in December 2022 that Willis is "happy" about his impending new role.

"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," the insider said. "He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together."

"Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more," added the source.