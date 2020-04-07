Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Self-Isolate Together in Matching Striped Green Pajamas

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are keeping their family together.

The two exes reunited during their self-isolation, a source confirms to PEOPLE. They posed together in a photo shared by their youngest daughter Tallulah Willis, 26, on Instagram on Monday. Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, wore matching green striped pajamas while smiling at the camera.

Their other daughter, Scout, 28, posed in the background with film director Dillon Buss. The two also share 31-year-old daughter Rumer.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah wrote in the caption.

Moore has shared photos of herself and her family in self isolation on her Instagram, such as when she shared a photo of herself, her three daughters and Buss sitting on the floor of her home while looking through family photos at the end of March.

“Quarantine crew… working on a family photo project ❤️,” Moore wrote in the caption.

The proud mom of three also shared a video of her daughters singing together as Scout played the guitar, putting on an impromptu performance while staying at home.

“Scenes from home ❤️ #stayhome,” she wrote in the caption.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000. The actress wrote about their split in her memoir Inside Out, writing, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she wrote. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Moore admitted the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

“We felt more connected than we did before the divorce,” she added.

Since their separation, the two have remained friends. Willis has remarried to Emma Heming Willis and the couple share two daughters, Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5.

Moore also attended the pair’s vow renewal ceremony in March 2019, while Willis and Heming supported Moore at the launch of her memoir, Inside Out in September.