Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Reunite in Sweet Photo for Daughter Rumer's 30th Birthday

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are together again — for their daughter’s 30th birthday!

The two actors, who separated in 2000, reunited for their daughter Rumer‘s birthday on Thursday in which they enjoyed a lunch together alongside daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis.

Tallulah, 24, shared a now-deleted video of the family’s get together on her Instagram Story in which the family sang “Happy Birthday” to Rumer.

Her sisters could be heard adding on to the song in the background, singing, “We hope you come back… sober!” as Rumer blew out the candles while dad Bruce and mom Demi looked on from opposite sides of the table.

Tallulah also shared a photo booth picture of herself with both of her parents, striking funny poses with her mother as her dad gave her a kiss on the forehead in one.

The family was joined by their friends at a party hosted by them in which the large group sang another round of “Happy Birthday” and cheered for Rumer.

Bruce hugged his daughter and kissed her on the forehead while she bent her head and laughed at the round of applause.

The Willis sisters also shared in some photo booth fun as they playfully posed in bikinis for the camera with the pink backdrop.

“Happy Birthday My Lottle Lizerd [sic],” Tallulah wrote in the caption.

On Thursday night, Willis enjoyed a dinner with his three daughters.

Scout, 27, shared a photo of the foursome posing with the caption, “Just before we took this photo my dad said, “hurry up, I have to fart.”

In July, the actress and her ex-husband reunited during the Comedy Central of Bruce Willis, which was taped at the Hollywood Palladium.

Moore, 55, cracked jokes about their marriage, his skills as a parent and how he got one of his career-defining roles.

“For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” began the star, who was married to Willis for 12 years from 1987 to 2000. “I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked.”

Joking about her ex’s parenting style, Moore added: “Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper.’”

“Scout asked me not to say anything, but just last week he offered her a thousand dollars to change his diaper,” said Moore. “Some things never change.”

Moore also joked that her husband only landed his role in Pulp Fiction after paying a visit to Harvey Weinstein‘s hotel room.

“I was there for some special moments. Groundbreaking,” she continued. “Bruce got his career-breaking moment in Pulp Fiction, and it seemed really odd at the time, this big action star in a little indie film, but Bruce went over to Harvey Weinstein’s hotel, and I don’t know, but he came back and said, ‘I got the part!'”

Although the joke could have rubbed the audience the wrong way, the crowd didn’t seem to mind, reacting to the remark with applause.

Willis was also seen laughing throughout his ex’s time at the podium.

Willis told reporters at the event that he agreed to participate in the roast because “these guys are all my friends, and they are all crazy in their own right.”

“It’s just going to be a big room full of laughter, and you don’t see things like that very often. You don’t see, ‘Let’s go down there and laugh as much as we can,’” he said, adding that “it doesn’t bother me when someone takes the piss out of me.”

“This is going to be a big party,” he remarked.