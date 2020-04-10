Bruce Willis' Sweetest Moments with His Big Blended Family
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who divorced in 2000, have remained good friends and co-parents to their three daughters as he's remarried and welcomed two more children
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who married in November 1987, separated in June 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000. Rather than letting the dissolution of their marriage mean the end of their relationship, the pair became Hollywood's friendliest exes, co-parenting daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.
In 2001, the entire family went to the premiere of Bandits to support Willis.
Willis told Rolling Stone that he hadn't figured out what exactly went wrong with their marriage, but asserted, "I still love Demi. We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside."
The whole family got together, including Moore's then-boyfriend Ashton Kutcher, to support her at the 2003 premiere of Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle.
It could be awkward for your ex to meet your current boyfriend, but that wasn't the case for Moore: She and Kutcher were also there for Willis' 49th birthday in 2004. Willis was in attendance at the couple's 2005 nuptials.
You know what they say: exes who watch the Super Bowl together ...
Actually, that's not what they say, but Moore and Willis (and Kutcher) hung out at the 2007 Super Bowl anyway.
In 2007, the exes walked the carpet together as a family for the premiere of Willis' film Live Free or Die Hard.
In 2007, Willis invited his then-girlfriend Emma Heming to the afterparty for Moore's movie, Flawless.
Willis married Heming in 2009 and the couple share two daughters, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7.
Moore attended the pair's vow renewal ceremony in March 2019.
One big happy family! Everyone (and their significant others) got together in 2008 to support Rumer at the premiere of The House Bunny.
Willis and Moore never miss a beat when it comes to supporting their kids. Here they are with Rumer in 2011.
Rumer told Larry David in a 2015 interview, "I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays. They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact."
When Rumer competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2015, her mom was, naturally, in the audience to cheer her on, along with Heming, Willis and their young daughters, plus Scout and Tallulah.
The whole family attended Rumer's Broadway debut when she played Roxie Hart in Chicago.
And of course they were there for Rumer's 30th birthday. Here they are pictured with their youngest daughter, Tallulah.
Moore was on hand with plenty of jokes for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.
"We had some great times together," Moore told the audience. "I had three beautiful, amazing children. Four if you count Bruce. And then there's the dogs and Ashton, so that's like six."
She also joked, "We did argue over names. In the end, Bruce won: That's how they got stuck with Willis."
Willis was there for the release of Moore's memoir, Inside Out, alongside their children Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis.
Moore wrote in her memoir of their split, "I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids - that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn't, and neither did he."
It is all about the kids. Moore wrote in her memoir, "... we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents."
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exes were self-isolating together in matching pajamas in Idaho, with their older daughters and their signifcant others.
Moore captioned a shot of the crew, "Family bonding," while Willis' wife (who is not isolating with them) commented, "At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚."
Heming, Mabel and Evelyn eventually joined the crew, just a few doors down.
Heming celebrated her 42nd birthday in 2020 with Willis, Moore and their family by her side in Idaho.
Heming Willis shared photos of the festivities on Instagram, writing in the caption, "It really was a happy birthday for me 💞."
Months later, Moore penned an International Women's Day tribute to Heming.
"@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend."
"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."
Most recently, Moore toasted her ex's 67th birthday, writing alongside this Instagram photo, "Thankful for our blended family 🤍."