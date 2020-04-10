Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who married in November 1987, separated in June 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000. Rather than letting the dissolution of their marriage mean the end of their relationship, the pair became Hollywood's friendliest exes, co-parenting daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

In 2001, the entire family went to the premiere of Bandits to support Willis.

Willis told Rolling Stone that he hadn't figured out what exactly went wrong with their marriage, but asserted, "I still love Demi. We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside."