Bruce Willis is spending some quality time with his daughter, Tallulah.

The actor, 65, made an appearance on Tallulah’s Instagram account on Monday when the 26-year-old shared a selfie of the two sitting together while in self-isolation.

Tallulah showed off her recent buzz cut and paid tribute to her dad with a gray T-shirt that read “Die Harder,” a clear reference to Willis’ 1988 movie Die Hard.

“Father,” Tallulah wrote in the caption as she and the actor smile at the camera in the snap.

Willis has been self-isolating with his three older daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, and their mother Demi Moore.

The actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, is not with the group, but has been keeping in touch with them on social media while she cares for the couple’s two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, in their Los Angeles home.

Heming Willis, 41, commented on Tallulah’s Instagram post, “Love you both so much.”

A source told PEOPLE last week “everything is great” between Willis and his wife.

“Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids,” a family source said.

A Moore source said it’s not unusual for the former couple, who were married for 13 years, to spend time together.

“Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close,” the source said.

Moore attended Heming and Willis’ vow renewal ceremony in March 2019, while Willis and Heming supported Moore at the launch of her memoir, Inside Out, in September.

The Moore-Willis crew have been sharing social media updates about their time together. When Moore posted a photo of herself and Willis and their daughters in matching pajamas and captioned it “family bonding,” Heming quickly chimed in, writing, “At its finest, love and miss you guys.” Responded Moore: “We are missing you guys and love you so much.”