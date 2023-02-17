Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout 'Emotionally Tired' and 'Overwhelmed' After Revealing Dad's Diagnosis

Scout Willis is sharing her emotional struggles after revealing the most recent diagnosis of her father Bruce Willis.

The 31-year-old daughter of the actor and Demi Moore opened up to her followers on her Instagram Story Friday, sharing the wave of emotions she's felt since the family revealed Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," she wrote.

Her sisters Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis seconded her sentiments reposting her story on their own.

"Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family 🫂," Tallulah, 29, wrote. Rumer, 34, added a message on her Story, writing, "I third this Scouter and [Tallulah] feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio."

Bruce, 67, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family revealed Thursday. The term is all-encompassing for a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which regulate a person's personality, speech and emotions. The disease causes parts of the lobes to atrophy, causing changes in these areas.

There is currently no cure, and the prognosis is similar to that of Alzheimer's, according to Dr. Allison Reiss, an expert on dementia-related illnesses who is a member of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Medical, Scientific and Memory Screening Advisory Board.

The family has sought comfort in each other amid the recent news.

All three sisters, as well as Moore, 60, and Willis' wife Emma Hemming Willis, posted the same picture of their family patriarch on Thursday. Bruce also shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 with Emma. The family captioned the photo with the update on the Sixth Sense actor's health.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they continued.

The family added in their full statement, "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

"Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," they continued. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded, signing off, "Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn."