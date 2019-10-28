Bruce Willis' Daughter Pays Tribute to Her Dad with Revealing Fifth Element Halloween Costume

Tallulah Belle Willis was inspired by one of her dad’s famous films for her Halloween costume this year.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis shared a photo of her revealing Halloween get-up. The actress dressed up as Leeloo, one of the titular Supreme Being characters from her dad’s popular 1997 film, The Fifth Element.

“Seno Akta Gamat,” Tallulah captioned the image, which is a famous line from the film in Leeloo’s alien language.

Posing against a wall, Tallulah was dressed in the Leeloo’s iconic white bandage outfit, and completed the look with a bright orange wig. The extraterrestrial character was originally played by Milla Jovovich in the classic science fiction movie.

In the film, Bruce plays cab driver Korben Dallas who finds the fate of the world in his hands when Leeloo mysteriously falls into taxi. They join forces to reunite her with the four other elements, in order to protect the Earth from a cosmic evil trying to destroy humanity.

Tallulah is just one of the actor’s three daughters with his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore. The pair also share daughters Rumer, 31, and Scout, 28, from their 11-year marriage.

Bruce Willis with daugther Tallulah Belle Willis

Moore married the Die Hard star in 1987 after a four-month romance and later divorced in 2000. In her memoir, Inside Out, Moore claims that Bruce felt her acting career was taking time away from their family, and that he expressed he wasn’t sure if he wanted to be married.

Despite the friction, the actress writes she is “very proud of our divorce.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she writes. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

While the two kept things cordial, Moore admits the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”