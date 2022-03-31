Kelly Greyson recalled her “amazing experience” working with Bruce Willis on 2021’s Fortress and the film’s upcoming sequel Fortress: Sniper’s Eye after his family revealed his aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' Costar Kelly Greyson Says He 'Rocked' One of His Final Movies: 'Finished Strong'

Kelly Greyson called working with Bruce Willis "a privilege" following the announcement of his aphasia diagnosis.

The actress, 32, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself with Willis, 67, on the set of 2021's Fortress and the film's upcoming sequel Fortress: Sniper's Eye on Instagram Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was such a privilege working with Bruce Willis these last few years," she captioned the images. "He and his entire team are a class act and great to be around."

kelly greyson, bruce willis Credit: kelly greyson/instagram

She continued, "It was an amazing experience to get to know such a legend and icon more personally while working with him in real life !! To see not only a true professional but how beautiful of a soul he is."

In Fortress, Willis plays Robert, an ex-CIA agent living in a secret resort who is forced to retreat with his estranged son to a high-tech bunker when the area comes under attack by his old nemesis. The film's sequel Fortress: Sniper's Eye is expected to debut later this year.

Grey's social media tribute came one day after Willis' family revealed he would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to health complications.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," they added.

Aphasia "robs you of the ability to communicate" and "can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written," according to Mayo Clinic.

Following the announcement, Willis' Hollywood peers have spoken out in support of the actor.