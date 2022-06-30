Bruce Willis' Attorney Says Actor 'Wanted to Work' After Aphasia Diagnosis: He 'Was Able to Do So'
Bruce Willis' attorney is addressing why the actor continued working after his aphasia diagnosis.
In response to allegations that Willis' frequent collaborator and Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall Emmett pushed the actor to work despite his health issues, Willis' attorney Martin Singer told the Los Angeles Times: "My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work."
"Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic," he added.
RELATED: Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis
Willis, 67, starred alongside Megan Fox in Midnight in the Switchgrass as an FBI agent racing to rescue his partner (Fox) from a serial killer, whose path they cross while investigating a sex-trafficking ring in Florida.
Willis went on to complete five more movies with Emmett before announcing his retirement earlier this year. Through Emmett's production banner Emmett/Furla Oasis, they previously worked together on upwards of 25 titles.
The Pulp Fiction star's family announced in March that he was "stepping away" from his decades-spanning acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they added. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
A source close to Willis told PEOPLE that "everyone is rooting for him" after the diagnosis. "Bruce is beloved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive of him and will rally around him," they said.
RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Diagnosis: Family Is 'Focused on All the Happy Moments They Are Able to Share'
"He's one of the guys everyone loves in Hollywood — one of the most beloved movie stars," the insider added. "His family is rallying around him."
In the Los Angeles Times story, Emmett is accused of inappropriate behavior by multiple women, including offering acting roles in exchange for sexual favors. The producer is also accused of forcing assistants to conduct illegal activity on his behalf by former employees who spoke with the outlet. He denied these allegations through his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, to the Times.