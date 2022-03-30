Hollywood 'Rooting' for Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis Reveal: 'Everyone Loves' Him (Source)

"There's so much goodwill for him," a friend of Bruce Willis tells PEOPLE of the Die Hard star

After Bruce Willis' family shared his aphasia diagnosis, a friend of the actor tells PEOPLE his Hollywood peers are there for him.

Aside from his family, the actor is getting "support" from his Hollywood community, as a friend close to Bruce says, "Bruce is beloved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive of him and will rally around him."

"He's one of the guys everyone loves in Hollywood — one of the most beloved movie stars," the friend says. "His family is rallying around him."

"He's a very devoted husband and father. There's so much goodwill for him," Bruce's friend says. "He's a wonderful person, and has always had the best sense of humor — and a sense of a grace. Everyone is rooting for him."

Bruce's family shared the news of his aphasia diagnosis on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a photo of the actor on their Instagram feeds, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "robs you of the ability to communicate" and "can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written." The group adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."

Bruce's family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from Emma, 43, Moore, 59, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.

Randall Emmett, who directed Bruce in 2021's Midnight in the Switchgrass, told PEOPLE amid his diagnosis, "Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of our family."

Jamie Lee Curtis commented on Moore's post, "Grace and guts! Love to you all!" Debi Mazar added, "We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family. Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover," while Katie Couric said, "Sending lots of love and healing to you all!"

In the comments section of Rumer's post, Bruce's Setup costar Jenna Dewan wrote, "Sending love to you and your beautiful family," while Hilarie Burton said, "Sending you big hugs, babe."