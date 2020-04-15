Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming Have 'No Issues' as He Social Distances with Ex Demi Moore: Source

Although Bruce Willis, 65, and his wife Emma Heming Willis, 43, haven’t been together during much of the coronavirus crisis, a source tells PEOPLE “everything is great” between the two.

Willis, who married the supermodel in 2009, has been self-isolating with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 57, and their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, while Heming and her two young daughters with Willis — Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, — have been staying at their L.A. home.

“Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids,” says a family source.

A Moore source says it’s not unusual for the former couple, who were married for 13 years, to spend time together.

“Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close,” says the source.

The blended families often spend time together. For example, Moore attended Heming and Willis’s vow renewal ceremony in March 2019, while Willis and Heming supported Moore at the launch of her memoir, Inside Out, in September.

The Moore-Willis crew have been sharing social media updates about their time together. When Moore posted a photo of herself and Willis and their daughters in matching pajamas and captioned it “family bonding,” Heming quickly chimed in, writing, “At its finest, love and miss you guys.” Responded Moore: “We are missing you guys and love you so much.”