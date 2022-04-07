Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis spent some time "off the grid," according to their latest Instagram photo together

Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Hang 'in Their Favorite Habitat' in Sweet Photo Taken by Their Daughter

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis are in good spirits.

The pair, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary last month, snuggled up to one another in sweet photos snapped by their 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray Willis, that were posted Wednesday.

"Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat 🏔🥾 #offthegrid," Emma captioned the carousel, which showed her and the Die Hard actor, 67, smiling at each other while sitting on a fallen tree trunk in the woods.

Emma, 43, also credited Mabel for serving as their photographer.

The sentimental post comes after the actor's family shared that he is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "robs you of the ability to communicate" and "can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written." The group adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."

Emma Heming Willis Thanks Fans 'From the Bottom of My Heart' Following Husband Bruce's Aphasia Reveal Credit: Emma Heming Willis Instagram

Shortly after the announcement , Emma thanked fans for rallying around her. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," Emma wrote in a post on her Instagram Story last week. "I'm grateful."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," concluded the model, who also shares daughter Evelyn, 7, with Bruce.

A source later told PEOPLE Bruce's diagnosis has "been hard for" Emma, as "it's not easy seeing a spouse decline."

"Their girls are still so young too," the insider added. "Emma has to keep it together for them."

The source told PEOPLE Emma "is working with several professionals to help" her husband, and "has arranged for him to see the best doctors."

"He has an assistant at home to make sure that he is safe, but Emma takes care of him too," the insider said. "Because Bruce is older than Emma, they knew that his health might decline sooner than hers. Still, his diagnosis has been shocking for her."

In sharing news of Bruce's diagnosis and subsequent retirement, his family wrote alongside a photo of him on Instagram, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

The message went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."