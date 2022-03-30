Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis

Bruce Willis is receiving love and support from his family after being diagnosed with aphasia.

On March 30, the 67-year-old actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared the news on Instagram, announcing he is "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The caption on her post continued, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Willis and Heming Willis tied the knot 2009, and have been giving us glimpses of their love story ever since.

In addition to supporting each other at various events, the couple also has two children together, Mabel Ray, born in April 2012, and Evelyn Penn, born in May 2014. Heming Willis is also stepmom to the actor's three daughters with ex-wife Moore.

Take a look back at their relationship timeline over the years.

2007: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming first meet

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

The couple first met in 2007. They later stepped out together in January 2008, when Heming accompanied Willis to the premiere of his film What Just Happened? at the Sundance Film Festival.

"When we first met, I was surprised at how charming and how funny he was – and extremely handsome," Heming Willis told PEOPLE of their first meeting, to which Willis added, "I was already in love with her."

March 2008: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend Flawless premiere with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

In March 2008, Willis turned the premiere of his film Flawless into a family affair as he was joined by Heming, daughter Tallulah, and ex-wife Moore at the afterparty. During the party, the blended family was all smiles as they posed for a group photo together.

"Demi and Emma are very close," a source previously told PEOPLE in 2020 as they all quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great. It really is one happy family."

March 2009: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming get married

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

After more than one year of dating, the couple tied the knot in Turks and Caicos in March 2009.

May 2009: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis make their red carpet debut as a married couple

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

A few months after becoming husband and wife, Willis and Heming Willis made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2009 Met Gala. The pair had that newlywed glow as they flashed big smiles for the cameras while holding hands.

March 2015: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis celebrate his 60th birthday

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: emma heming/ instagram

Heming Willis was by the actor's side as he rang in his 60th birthday in March 2015. For the special occasion, Willis hosted a star-studded bash at Harlow in New York City.

Following the event, Heming Willis celebrated by sharing a cute photo of her and Willis in the photo booth, writing "It's fair to say the birthday boy had a great time #BWBirthdayBash."

April 2012: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis welcome their first child together

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

In October 2011, Willis' rep confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Heming Willis were expecting their first child together.

The couple "are overjoyed with this news and they look forward to welcoming this newest addition into their family," the statement read.

In April 2012, Heming Willis gave birth to a baby girl named Mabel Ray Willis. The baby marked the first child for Heming Willis and the fourth for the actor.

May 2014: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis welcome their second child together

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

In December 2013, PEOPLE reported that the couple was expecting their second child together. They later confirmed the news in March 2014 when Willis cradled Heming Willis' baby bump at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

In May 2014, Heming Willis gave birth to a baby girl named Evelyn Penn Willis. "Both mother and baby are healthy and doing beautifully," the actor's rep said in a statement at the time. "Mabel is delighted to have a new baby sister."

July 2018: Emma Heming Willis attends Bruce Willis' Comedy Central Roast

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

In July 2018, Heming Willis attended the taping of Willis' Comedy Central Roast alongside his daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout. The special also included appearances from some of Willis' costars and friends, including Edward Norton, Cybill Shepherd, Martha Stewart, Dennis Rodman, Jeff Ross and his ex-wife Moore, who cracked a few jokes about the actor on stage.

March 2019: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: emma heming/ instagram

In March 2019, Willis and Heming Willis celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a sweet vow renewal ceremony. "We said, we do, again, 10 years later," Heming Willis wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag "#happyanniversarymylove."

September 2019: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis celebrate Demi Moore's book release

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

In September 2019, Heming Willis and Willis supported Moore at the book party for her memoir release, Inside Out. The couple posed alongside Moore and her daughters with Willis, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, during the event.

March 2022: Emma Heming Willis shares Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Credit: Getty

In March 2022, Heming Willis revealed that Willis was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the Instagram post, which was also shared by Willis' daughters and ex-wife, read.