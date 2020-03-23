Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray Try to Survive the Night in Trailer for Home Invasion Thriller

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray band together to keep their family alive in their new film, Survive the Night — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the trailer for the home invasion thriller.

In the upcoming action-packed film, from director Matt Eskandari (12 Feet Deep), Willis plays Frank, a retired sheriff forced to rely on his former job’s skills when two criminals on the run threaten the lives of those closest to him.

RELATED: Die Hard 30 Years Later: Bruce Willis Was ‘Distracted’ by Demi Moore, Jokes Costar Bonnie Bedelia

After his brother Mathias (Tyler Jon Olson) is mortally wounded in a botched robbery, Jamie (Shea Buckner) stalks trauma doctor Rich (Murray) from the hospital to his home. Jamie proceeds to hold Rich’s wife and daughter hostage as he orders Rich to operate on his brother. This doesn’t sit well with Rich who teams up with his estranged father, Frank, to ensure his family’s safety.

Image zoom Lionsgate

Image zoom Survive the Night Lionsgate

Image zoom Survive the Night Lionsgate

Image zoom Survive the Night Lionsgate

RELATED: Demi Moore Jokes Bruce Willis Got Cast in Pulp Fiction by Visiting ‘Harvey Weinstein’s Hotel’

For Willis, 65, this marks his latest venture into action territory. Since becoming a household name with the Die Hard movies, the actor has continued to throw punches in movies like The Fifth Element, Sin City and recently, Death Wish.

The film, written by Doug Wolfe, also stars Lydia Hull and Jessica Abrams.

Survive the Night arrives in limited theaters and On Demand May 22.