Watch Billy Eichner Fall in Love While Writing a Romantic Comedy in Raunchy First Trailer for Bros

Note: Some language and visuals in this trailer may be NSFW.

Billy Eichner wrote a rom-com about ... writing a rom-com!

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for Bros, which is co-written by and stars the Billy on the Street comedian, 43.

The film, directed by Neighbors filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, is touted as the "first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."

In the newly released trailer, Eichner plays a podcaster named Bobby Leiber who is hired to "write a rom-com about a gay couple" with the note to make it "something a straight guy might even like and watch with his girlfriend."

"They said, 'We just want a movie that shows the world that gay relationships and straight relationships are the same. Love is love is love.' And I said, 'Love is love is love? No it's not! That is bulls---,' " Eichner's Bobby says.

Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter last month, "I want to give other openly LGBTQ actors these opportunities. It's a really funny movie — and it's consistently funny, but something else is happening in it that I didn't even expect or think about."

"It becomes very emotional for people because you realize: 'My God, what we've missed!' " he added.

Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer Bros (2022) | Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube

"All those years of me seeing those movies with my parents as a kid — Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing, When Harry Met Sally, Annie Hall, I could go on — they were never about people like me," he continued. "There are no stories about us falling in love, navigating love, dating, relationships, and you don't realize what you haven't gotten until you finally see it."

"This is an event. It's the first of its kind. You can feel that in the theater when you're watching it," Eichner said.

He also said "Bros is the best thing" he has "ever done," adding, "Creatively, it's the most rewarding thing I've ever done and the most meaningful thing, professionally."

"Now, we get to see ourselves falling in love and falling out of love," Eichner said. "And for all of that to be on the big screen in a fun, hilarious, romantic way, that's what's so rewarding."