Brooklyn Beckham Spotted 'Kissing' Ex Lexy Panterra, Says Source: They Were 'Very Affectionate'

Brooklyn Beckham appears to be rekindling his romance with Lexy Panterra.

The 20-year-old student and model was seen romancing the YouTube personality at a London nightclub over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Brooklyn was very affectionate with her. They were kissing and laughing all night. At the end of the night, they left the club together,” the source shared.

Beckham was linked to Panterra, 29, in 2018 before he started dating model Hana Cross. Cross and Beckham became Instagram official in December, with both posting couples photos taken during a casual hike. Beckham last posted about Cross in July.

A rep for Beckham didn’t immediately respond to comment about his sighting with Panterra.

Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham and Lexy Panterra Joe Scarnici/Getty

Panterra — who grew to fame for her “LexTwerkOut” online twerking workout videos — gushed about Beckham in June 2018 on Instagram. “A perfect night” she captioned a cuddly shot of the two of them posted to her account.

Prior to Panterra and Cross, Beckham was linked to longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Chloë Grace Mortez.

Though neither commented publicly about ending their romance, the last time Beckham shared a photo of the 22-year-old actress on social media was in February 2018, when he wished her a happy birthday and wrote that he loved her “to the moon and back.”

Beckham and Moretz rekindled their relationship late last year after previously splitting in September 2016.

After the couple made things official, Moretz opened up about how their short time apart only strengthened their relationship.

“I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other,” she told reporters earlier this year. “It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”