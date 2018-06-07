Young Love! Brooklyn Beckham and YouTube Star Lexy Panterra Are 'Definitely Together'

Looks like Brooklyn Beckham has a new lady in his life.

The 19-year-old student and model has been dating YouTube personality and musician Lexy Panterra, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They are definitely together,” the insider says of the pair, who were first photographed together last April at an event in La Quinta, California. “They’ve been dating for a little while now.”

Panterra, 29, — who grew to fame for her “LexTwerkOut” online twerking workout videos — seems to be smitten with Beckham too. “A perfect night” she captioned a cuddly, smily shot of the two of them posted to her Instagram account on Monday.

A rep for Beckham had no comment about the relationship, while a rep for Panterra did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request.

Brooklyn Beckham and Lexy Panterra Joe Scarnici/Getty

Beckham’s new beau comes two months after he was spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood. She was with Beckham as he got a sexy pin-up model inked on his forearm.

Prior to that Beckham was linked to longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Chloë Grace Mortez.

Though neither commented publicly about ending their romance, the last time Beckham shared a photo of the 21-year-old actress on social media was in February, when he wished her a happy birthday and wrote that he loved her “to the moon and back.”

Meanwhile, Moretz hasn’t shared a photograph of Beckham since March, when she wished Beckham a happy birthday in a love-filled social media post. “Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn 🎈♥” she captioned a black and white photo of the birthday boy mid-laugh on Instagram.

Beckham and Moretz rekindled their relationship late last year after previously splitting in September 2016.

After the couple made things official, Moretz opened up about how their short time apart only strengthened their relationship.

“I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other,” she told reporters earlier this year. “It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Beckham appears to be enjoying the beginning of his summer having just finished up his first year of college in New York City.

The time away from parents Victoria and David Beckham and siblings Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6, seems to have been hard for the tight-knit family — who often share their closest moments together on social media.

One moment went viral recently: a clip of Brooklyn surprising his father on his 43rd birthday.

“What are you doing here?” the overjoyed soccer star said in the sweet clip, tearing up and giving his eldest son a kiss on the cheek. “I didn’t know you was coming in. I missed you so much.”