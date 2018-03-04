Brooklyn Beckham kicked off his last year as a teenager with plenty of love from his family and girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz

Brooklyn Beckham kicked off his last year as a teenager with plenty of love.

Just a few weeks after Brooklyn wished girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz a happy 21st birthday with a sweet message on Instagram, the actress returned the favor.

“Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn 🎈♥” she captioned a black and white photo of the birthday boy — who turned 19 on Sunday — mid-laugh.

The well-wishes didn’t stop there. Brooklyn’s famous parents also marked the occasion on social media.

“Happy Birthday big boy…” dad David Beckham, 42, captioned a silly black and white photo with his eldest child. “So proud of the man you have grown into …. Be passionate, be proud, be humble & be you … Love u bust.”

Mom Victoria Beckham — who Brooklyn recently got a tattoo in honor of — shared a photo of her son with his younger brothers and sister – Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6.

“Happy birthday Brooklyn ✨” the former Spice Girl, 43, wrote. “We all love you so much!! xx So many kisses from us all!! We are so proud of you.”

The younger Beckham boys also dedicated a post to their sibling, who Romeo referred to as the “best brother in the world.”

“I actually cannot believe your are 19 !!!!!” Romeo captioned a photo that followed the black and white trend. “I hope you have the best day possible ! ❤❤”

Meanwhile, Cruz went with a snap of the brothers relaxing on pool floats.

He said, “I love you big bro ❤😜 @brooklynbeckham happy birthday 🎉🎂🎊🎈🎁.”

Brooklyn and Moretz reunited late last year after they split in September 2016.