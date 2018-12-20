Brooklyn Beckham and Newly Instagram Official GF Hana Cross Pack on the PDA During Dinner

Now that Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend, Hana Cross, are Instagram official, they’re not holding back on the PDA.

According to an onlooker, the What I See author, 19, and model, 21, were spotted along with two male friends at West Hollywood’s Soho House in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The couple “looked cozy in a booth facing away from the bar,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding that Beckham “had his arm wrapped around” Cross most of the night. The source says Beckham looked “in high spirits” as the group ate family style, not paying much attention to their surroundings.

According to the source, the foursome laughed a lot over the course of the night, and Beckham and Cross seemed to only have eyes for each other.

He kept looking over at his new girlfriend “with a big smile” and “kissing her on the cheek … the two seemed entirely inseparable and happy, especially Beckham,” the source says.

The group finished eating around 9:15 p.m. and about half an hour later, Beckham pulled on his black leather jacket to get ready to leave. He held Cross’s hand as they walked to the door.

Beckham and Cross put their new relationship on display by posting couples photos on Instagram on Tuesday taken during what looks like a hike in West Hollywood.

In Cross’s pic, they’re hugging and looking at the camera, the model with her arms around her boyfriend’s neck while Beckham wrapped her in an intimate hug. She captioned it simply with a heart emoji.

In Beckham’s photo, they’re making peace signs at the camera as Cross has her arm wresting on the his shoulder. He added the same caption.

The couple also matched in white shirts, black pants and sneakers.

The new couple stepped out together earlier this month following the after party for the star-studded British Fashion Awards.

The pair appeared to be inseparable as they were spotted by photographers departing a private residence in North London, Cross wearing Beckham’s black tuxedo blazer over a cropped white tank and patchwork blue pinstripe jogger pants (which she paired with black boots, a black belt, and a long silver chain down her side).

Beckham has previously been linked to actress Chloë Grace Moretz, YouTube star Lexy Panterra, and Playboy model Lexi Wood.