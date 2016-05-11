Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz can’t stop being cute on Instagram!

After plenty of speculation, The 5th Wave star and her boyfriend made their relationship official on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live!, and now Beckham is taking to social media to celebrate.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the budding model shared what looks like half of a Valentine’s Day card, with two poorly cropped images of himself and Moretz placed against a pink background of floating hearts. The top half of the image was strangely left black, and he captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

While this is the first lovey dovey picture Beckham has shared since the announcement, the couple has been fueling relationship rumors with adorable social media posts for weeks.

It all started with a moody, black and white mirror selfie posted by Beckham in April, showing the two leaning their heads together. Another post, again in black and white, showed the two cuddling in the back seat of a car. And that was followed by yet another black and white photo showing some close-up hand holding. A recent picture of their matching shoes, which Beckham captioned “missing this one,” practically sealed the deal.

The couple has also been spotted in real life. Beckham and the actress were seen cozying up during dinner in Los Angeles with his parents David and Victoria Beckham, and siblings Cruz and Romeo just last month.