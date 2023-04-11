Brooke Shields Says 'The Blue Lagoon' Director Reached Out to Her After Her Bombshell Documentary

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on April 11, 2023 01:56 PM
Brooke Shields, Randal Kleiser
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Brooke Shields says her director on The Blue Lagoon "wants to chat" following the release of her new documentary.

During the actress' appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, Shields, 57, told host Drew Barrymore that Randal Kleiser, who directed and produced 1980's The Blue Lagoon, "did send me a [call]" in the days since her new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields began streaming on Hulu.

"I saw his name on my phone and I was like, 'What do I do?' and I let it go to voicemail because I was like I want to see what the tone is," the actress told Barrymore, 48, after the host asked whether any male directors from Shields' early film roles had reached out to her since Pretty Baby's release.

"And he wants to chat, I don't know about what," Shields continued. "I don't feel like bringing any of it back up again."

Shields' documentary sheds light on her experiences in the film industry at a young age. Her role in The Blue Lagoon received attention in particular for its depiction of a sexual relationship between the characters portrayed by Shields, who was 15 at the time of filming, and her costar Christopher Atkins.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean 

"It was about these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story, and it never was about me," Shields said about her early career during her Drew Barrymore Show appearance.

"It was not protective of me," she added. "It was fun and loving at times, but I was just there, I was a pawn, I was a piece, I was a commodity."

The two-part Pretty Baby documentary follows Shields' life from her childhood working on the sets of shoots and films like the controversial Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon.

RELATED VIDEO: Brooke Shields Opens Up in New Doc About Child Stardom & Sexual Assault: "It's a Miracle I Survived"

Shields recently told PEOPLE she was sexually assaulted by a powerful Hollywood executive in her 20s, an experience that she said had "taken me a long time to process it" ahead of the documentary's release.

"I'm more angry now than I was able to be then. If you're afraid, you're rightfully so," she said. "They are scary situations. They don't have to be violent to be scary."

Back in January, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she was excited to share her story with the world.

"The incident [assault] that will undoubtedly be focused on is five minutes [in the film], but there's a whole other hour and 45 minutes," Shields said at the time. "I'm so proud of looking at my body of work and saying, 'I accomplished that and I kept learning and I kept growing.' I'm still here."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

