Brooke Shields Says She 'Spent My Life Owing People Things' in Teaser for Her New Doc 'Pretty Baby'

Brooke Shields is getting candid in her new documentary.

The actress and model is opening up about her experiences in the industry — including the hypersexualization she faced from a young age — in the Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

"I spent my life owing people things and doing whatever they wanted," the 57-year-old star says in teaser trailer, released Wednesday. "And finally I asked myself, 'Who will I be if I don't allow that anymore?'"

The two-part film will follow Shields' life from her childhood working on the sets of shoots and films like the controversial Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon. As the face of Calvin Klein's jeans ads in the '80s, Shields was the face of public scrutiny from adolescence into adulthood.

Shields spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in January, sharing some of the experiences she chose to shed light on in the documentary — including a sexual assault she experienced in her 20s by an unnamed Hollywood professional.

"I did not know if or when or if at all I was ever going to bring this up," Shields said about the assault, which took place in a hotel room several decades ago.

"It has taken me many years of therapy to even be able to talk about it," she continued. "I definitely have worked very hard through it, and I've learned to process it."

"And I've come to a place, and we've come to a time in our society, where we can talk about these things much more openly. I had no idea I was going to say it," Shields added.

Shields shared she was ready to share the assault now, after keeping it private for three decades, as she hoped her story would help other struggling young women and men advocate for themselves.

Though Shields does share the personal story for the first time in the film, she told The Hollywood Reporter she still "loves" being in the Hollywood industry, calling it a "gift" to still have excitement about her work.

As the film plays on the festival circuit, Shields said she is excited to share her story with the world.

"I'm not really dreading any part of it because, to me, the story is so much bigger," Shields continued. "The incident [assault] that will undoubtedly be focused on is five minutes [in the film], but there's a whole other hour and 45 minutes. I'm so proud of looking at my body of work and saying, 'I accomplished that and I kept learning and I kept growing.' I'm still here."

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will stream on Hulu on April 3.