Brooke Shields Says Her Mom Didn't Date 'Because She Was in Love with Me': 'I Was Her Main Focus'

Brooke Shields is recalling her complicated relationship with her mother Teri Shields.

During 57-year-old Shields' appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, the actress and host Drew Barrymore spoke about the similarities in their upbringings while discussing Shields' revelatory new Hulu documentary Pretty Baby.

After Barrymore, 48, mentioned that her own mother Jaid Barrymore "went and dated my boyfriends," and asked whether Shields had that same experience, the Blue Lagoon star said: "No, because she was in love with me."

"I was her main focus and both of us were gonna be cut off from our sexuality," Shields recalled of her relationship with her mother, who died in 2012 at age 79. "I was going to stay a virgin, she was going to be just Teri Terrific and being there."

"So it's like... it's so layered, and it's so needy and it's so sad and broken," she told Barrymore.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"We're sitting here laughing about the fact that our moms were so in love with us that they behaved so absolutely inappropriately and we have our sense of humor intact and I love us for that," Barrymore said during the conversation.

"I mean, they're our moms," Shields added.

Elsewhere during Shields' appearance on Tuesday, Barrymore asked why Teri always appeared alongside her daughter in interviews, to which Shields responded: "It was, no one's gonna get you, I'm gonna be there, I'm there first. You're mine."

"I'm not going to give you to somebody…. Under the guise of protection, but it was more ownership and fear, I think," Shields added of her mother's presence in her life.

SSPL/Getty

Barrymore went on to say that Teri Shields was "the original momager, if you will," and said her own mother took inspiration from Teri in managing her career at a young age — even as the then-child actresses were responsible for actually making money for their families.

"It was all I knew, you know what I mean?" Shields told Barrymore. "But we got stuff. It's like, I did a movie and we got a car."

"All I knew was, keep my mother alive, keep dancing and get stuff," she added. "But to emerge from it not angry or jaded, it's in there… it's something in your character, it's in my character. Doing this documentary, it's given me a life in the most interesting way."

Shields' documentary sheds light on her experiences in the spotlight from an early age, from her childhood working on the sets of shoots and films like the controversial Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is streaming on Hulu now.