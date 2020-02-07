Brooke Shields Reveals She and Actress Laura Linney Were Childhood Friends with Throwback Photo

Brooke Shields is taking a walk down memory lane!

The Suddenly Susan alum, 54, revealed her childhood friendship with actress Laura Linney with a throwback snap shared on her Instagram on Thursday.

In the sweet shot, a young Shields can be seen wearing a dark T-shirt and denim overalls as she sits next to Linney — wearing a white top and colorful bottoms — on what appears to be a swing. The two girls smile as they pose with their backs against one another.

Tagging the Ozark star, Shields captioned the picture, “went way back into the archives for this one #tbt with @itsmelauralinney.”

Shields’ post comes just a day after Linney celebrated her 56th birthday. While the actress has yet to respond to the nostalgic post, many other celebrities have been swooning over the cute childhood photo.

“That may be the sweetest pic I’ve ever seen,” Mariska Hargitay commented.

“You were cute!!!!!” actress Ali Wentworth quipped.

Marla Maples chimed in, “Too cute!! Just like now 😁.”

Meanwhile, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell wrote, “So cute!”

Shields was likely already far into her modeling career when the photo with Linney was taken. She first sat for the camera at only 11 months old when she appeared in an Ivory Snow commercial. The actress would go on to snag her first major movie role, as a child prostitute in Pretty Baby, at only 12 years old.

The New York native’s famous Calvin Klein ads came only two years later, when she was just 14.

However, that doesn’t mean Shields wants her daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13 — whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy — to follow her footsteps and become stars at a young age.

“Times are different. I wouldn’t let my children join the industry until they’ve graduated from college,” she told Time Out Kids in 2009. “They need a degree, and then at that point I’ll help them do whatever they want.”