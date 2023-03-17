Brooke Shields Recalls Breaking Up with Now-Husband Chris Henchy When She Wanted to 'Sow My Oats'

"There was not one oat that would be sowed," Brooke Shields jokes to PEOPLE about her past breakup with Chris Henchy before they got married

By Brandon Livesay
and Liz McNeil
Published on March 17, 2023 03:43 PM
Brooke Shields is looking back on why she once broke up with now-husband Chris Henchy.

In an interview with PEOPLE about her two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the star spoke about finding love with her second husband, writer/director Henchy.

Shields says there was a breakup at one point sparked by her fear that she was "rebounding, or whatever they call it, because I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats." The Blue Lagoon actress adds, "I was like, 'Oh I can sow my oats now, this is what I'm going to do. I'm going to sow oats.' "

But it didn't quite turn out as she had envisioned, with Shields admitting "there was not one oat that would be sowed." The Beginning is Now founder says, "I literally got, like, rejected.… People were like, 'No, we're not going to do that.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.' "

Shields, 57, says she eventually started dating Henchy, 58, again after realizing she was talking with him every single day anyway.

Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy during Childrens Hospital Los Angeles 2nd Noche de Ninos Gala Honoring Johnny Depp - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States
"I was calling him all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day.' " Shields smiles as she recalls replying to the film director, "But I want to talk to you."

Henchy then told her it "doesn't work like that," and Shields remembers thinking at the time, "I don't want to lose this person, so I better behave."

Brooke Shields Rollout
Laughter has been key to the success of their relationship, with Shields saying he is "good at leveling me." She jokes, "Every time I finish with my therapist, Chris is like, 'Are you fixed? You're good? We're good?' "

Two years after the couple married in April 2001, Shields and Henchy welcomed their first daughter Rowan, now 19, then in 2006, Shields gave birth to their second daughter Grier, now 16.

Shields' two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields debuts April 3 on Hulu.

For more on Brooke Shields, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere on Friday.

