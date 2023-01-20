Brooke Shields Says New Documentary Is 'So Much Bigger' Than Her Experience with Sexual Assault

Brooke Shields is opening up for the first time about a sexual assault that occurred over 30 years ago.

Ahead of her upcoming documentary — Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, premiering Friday at the Sundance Film Festival — Shields spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the film, which traces her life back to her earliest modeling days, and why she chose to include the assault that occurred in her 20s.

"I did not know if or when or if at all I was ever going to bring this up," the 57-year-old model-turned-entrepreneur said about the assault by an unnamed Hollywood professional, which took place in a hotel room several decades ago.

"It has taken me many years of therapy to even be able to talk about it," she continued. "I definitely have worked very hard through it, and I've learned to process it."

"And I've come to a place, and we've come to a time in our society, where we can talk about these things much more openly. I had no idea I was going to say it," Shields added.

Brooke Shields in 1983. GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The mom of two girls explained that she arrived at a place where she thought sharing her experience could help her be an advocate for others who are struggling.

"Where I was coming from, it was as a woman, as a mother, as someone who has lived with the guilt of this for so long and had continuously tried to learn how to process it," the Suddenly Susan actress explained.

"I wanted to share this story with other men and women who might possibly be struggling or trying to survive this, hoping that at least if I share the incident and the story then it helps others to work through whatever they need to work through. I'm hoping to be that type of an advocate," she added.

Brooke Shields in 1980. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Shields is excited for the documentary to premiere, and looking forward to seeing what's next for her in Hollywood.

"I'm so excited to start the new chapters in my life. And despite it all, I love to be in this industry. It's a gift to be excited about what I do," she said about her time in Hollywood.

"I'm not really dreading any part of it because, to me, the story is so much bigger," Shields continued. "The incident [assault] that will undoubtedly be focused on is five minutes [in the film], but there's a whole other hour and 45 minutes. I'm so proud of looking at my body of work and saying, 'I accomplished that and I kept learning and I kept growing.' I'm still here."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.