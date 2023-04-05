Brooke Shields Says John F. Kennedy Jr. Was the 'Best Kiss I've Ever Had in My Life'

The actress recalled a date she had with the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and why she "wouldn't sleep with him"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 5, 2023 02:16 PM
Brooke Shields says John F. Kennedy Jr. was best kiss ever
John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1993; Brooke Shields. Photo: Barry King/WireImage, Santiago Felipe/Getty

Brooke Shields says John F. Kennedy Jr. did not disappoint in the kissing department.

While on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Shields discussed her life and career as she promoted her new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, now on Hulu. During the interview, the actress recalled her date with Kennedy Jr. and revealed that he remains her best kiss.

Shields remembered she was "so madly in love" with Kennedy Jr. "since the time I was like 3," explaining, "My mom would say, 'That's the boy you're going to marry.' "

She later met him on a skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado, decades later. Shields recalled, "He kept saying I looked like his mother, which was really interesting and a compliment, [but] I also was like, 'I don't know how to feel about this.' And then we did have a real date. And I wouldn't sleep with him because I kind of loved him too much."

Shields said the date started at a pub with the rest of his famous family, and there were "bar fights and drinking." "He said, 'Do you want to get out of here?' And I was like, 'Uh, yeah, I do want to get out of here, John Kennedy,' " she recalled.

"He kissed me, and it was like the best kiss I've ever had in my life. It was beyond not-disappointing. The lips are beautiful, and the face is amazing, and the body and the person, and he was down to earth and funny and irreverent," said Shields.

Brooke Shields
Mike Coppola/Getty

She added, "I froze though because he was so precious to me. I was like, 'Oh, my God, you're falling in love, and if you sleep with him he may not talk to you again — and you can't handle that. I wasn't playing a game. I really was just so afraid of being really hurt, because if I slept with him I would've given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything."

"I had to get a cab home, which was a little less chivalrous," she added. Then, the next day, Kennedy Jr. "didn't look at me and he didn't talk to me," said Shields, adding, "On the one hand, I was like, 'S---!' On the other hand, I was like, 'Thank God … he showed his true colors.' "

Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette, along with her sister Lauren, died in July 1999 when his plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Shields celebrated 22 years of marriage with husband Chris Henchy this week. They share daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is now streaming on Hulu.

