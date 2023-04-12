Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore Explain Why They Felt They Couldn't 'Speak to' the #MeToo Movement

"I was made to feel culpable, but at the same time you victim-shame yourself," Shields said on Tuesday's episode of Barrymore's talk show

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on April 12, 2023 12:35 PM

Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore are connecting over their shared reaction to the #MeToo movement.

On Tuesday's episode of her eponymous daytime talk show, Barrymore, 48, spoke with Shields, 57, about the latter's new documentary Pretty Baby and whether Shields felt she could "speak to" the #MeToo movement.

"I didn't feel like I had a dog in that race," Barrymore shared. "I didn't feel like I could speak to it, because I experienced so many things that were so inappropriate at such a young age. And I'm so confused about, 'What was I accountable for? What did I put myself into? Where was I? Was I a part of things?' "

Similarly, Shields said she also "didn't know where I fell on the spectrum of" the movement, explaining, "I don't know where to interpret my experiences, because I was made to feel culpable, [but at] the same time, you victim-shame yourself."

"But we were so young, and it was [deemed] so 'appropriate,' that I couldn't feel sorry — I didn't even know. I didn't know what it was," the actress and model continued. "So when it was called out to me as such, I was like, 'Nope, uh-uh, not going there. It did not happen. That did not happen.' "

Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields. The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean 

Barrymore told Shields that she felt "exactly" the same way, in the sense that she "felt like I couldn't speak to the movement."

"And I was so happy that it was happening but I felt like I experienced too many things that were so gray and so awkward, and that I didn't know were wrong at the time," she added.

For Barrymore, adult "hindsight" paints a clearer picture, especially "as a mother of daughters." (She and ex Will Kopelman share two girls: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9 this month.)

Agreed Shields, who's also mom to two daughters (Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16), "I think that's what helps with the perspective of it."

"But the ownership of it, or the ownership of the reality of it, that never was in my … I did not know how to handle any of that, so I just pushed it under the rug," she explained.

Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields. The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean 

After Barrymore mentioned elsewhere in the interview that her own mother Jaid Barrymore "went and dated my boyfriends" and asked whether Shields had that same experience, the Blue Lagoon actress said, "No, because she was in love with me."

"I was her main focus and both of us were gonna be cut off from our sexuality," Shields recalled of her relationship with her mother, who died in 2012 at age 79. "I was going to stay a virgin, she was going to be just Teri Terrific and being there."

"So it's like ... it's so layered, and it's so needy and it's so sad and broken," she told Barrymore.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is streaming on Hulu now.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

