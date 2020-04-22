Brooke Shields and Her Daughter Rowan Lip-Sync to Mamma Mia Song in Bathrobes

Image zoom Brooke Shields/Instagram

Brooke Shields and her daughter, Rowan Francis, are channeling their inner “Dancing Queen.”

On Monday, the mother-daughter duo lip-synced to Abba’s “Angel Eyes,” featured in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again while wearing bathrobes and pink towels wrapped around their heads.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During their sing-a-long, which Shields, 54, shared to Instagram, the pair initially nailed the lines while simultaneously sipping on peach-colored drinks held in their hands.

But in one take, Rowan, 16, started giggling after messing up one of the lyrics and losing her place in the song — causing her famous mom to also break out in hysterics.

“Finally getting the hang of this! Swipe to see the outtake 😂,” Shields captioned the video.



RELATED: Brooke Shields on Raising Confident Teen Daughters: ‘I Celebrate the Differences in Their Bodies’

The supermodel and her daughter received some love in the comments section of Shields’ post, including from Courteney Cox, who wrote, “You two are adorable!”

“My girls!!!!!!! Love it!” Ali Wentworth added.

In addition to Rowan, Shields shares daughter Grier Hammond, 14, with husband Chris Henchy, whom she’s been married to since 2001.

Image zoom Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Shields previously opened up about navigating body image conversations with her daughters when speaking to PEOPLE at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November.

“Their bodies are so important to them,” Shields said. “Whatever you say is heard, so you have to really be careful how you say whatever it is you’re saying to girls in particular.”

The Suddenly Susan star added, “I really have to be like, ‘How would this sound if it was said to me at 13?’ I celebrate the differences in their bodies.”

Image zoom Sonia Moskowitz/WireImage

RELATED: Brooke Shields Says She’s ‘Afraid’ of Plastic Surgery But Does ‘Everything I Can to Look My Best

In a 2018 interview with Porter, Shields described her two daughters as “confident” and “well-adjusted.”

“[My daughters] are so much more mature than I was, so much more confident in their own bodies,” she said at the time. “They have the same stubbornness and strength that I do, but are more well-adjusted. I am jealous as all hell about that. But, of course, I created it.”