Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary at N.Y.C. Event with Daughter Grier

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy are still going strong!

The couple, who celebrated 22 years of marriage on Tuesday, stepped out in the Big Apple alongside their 16-year-old daughter Grier for the New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball.

Shields, 57, rocked a long-sleeved black-and-white polka-dot midi dress with a turtleneck collar, adding a pop of color with a large bright-red clutch and matching lipstick. She finished the look in long, dangling earrings and black heels, letting her hair hang loose down her back.

Henchy, 59, looped dapper in a khaki-colored suit and brown shoes, while Grier sported a strapless black ensemble and pointed-toe black heels, carrying a sparkly silver purse.

Model/actress Shields and filmmaker Henchy are also parents to 19-year-old daughter Rowan Henchy, who wasn't pictured at the event.

Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields. Santiago Felipe/Getty

In an interview with PEOPLE last month about her new two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the star spoke about finding love with her second husband, writer/director Henchy.

Shields said there was a breakup at one point sparked by her fear that she was "rebounding, or whatever they call it, because I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats."

The Blue Lagoon actress added, "I was like, 'Oh I can sow my oats now, this is what I'm going to do. I'm going to sow oats.' "

But it didn't quite turn out as she had envisioned, with Shields admitting, "there was not one oat that would be sowed." The Beginning is Now founder explained, "I literally got, like, rejected ... People were like, 'No, we're not going to do that.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.' "

Shields went on to say that she eventually started dating Henchy again after realizing she was talking with him every single day anyway.

"I was calling him all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day.' "

Shields smiled as she recalled replying to the film director, "But I want to talk to you."

Henchy then told her it "doesn't work like that," and Shields remembered thinking at the time, "I don't want to lose this person, so I better behave."

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is now streaming in full on Hulu.