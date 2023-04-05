Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary at N.Y.C. Event with Daughter Grier

The couple's younger daughter was on hand with them as they attended the New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball Tuesday night

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 11:38 AM
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary at N.Y.C. Event with Daughter Grier
Chris Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy. Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy are still going strong!

The couple, who celebrated 22 years of marriage on Tuesday, stepped out in the Big Apple alongside their 16-year-old daughter Grier for the New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball.

Shields, 57, rocked a long-sleeved black-and-white polka-dot midi dress with a turtleneck collar, adding a pop of color with a large bright-red clutch and matching lipstick. She finished the look in long, dangling earrings and black heels, letting her hair hang loose down her back.

Henchy, 59, looped dapper in a khaki-colored suit and brown shoes, while Grier sported a strapless black ensemble and pointed-toe black heels, carrying a sparkly silver purse.

Model/actress Shields and filmmaker Henchy are also parents to 19-year-old daughter Rowan Henchy, who wasn't pictured at the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary at N.Y.C. Event with Daughter Grier
Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields. Santiago Felipe/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Brooke Shields' Cutest Photos with Her Teen Daughters, Rowan and Grier

In an interview with PEOPLE last month about her new two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the star spoke about finding love with her second husband, writer/director Henchy.

Shields said there was a breakup at one point sparked by her fear that she was "rebounding, or whatever they call it, because I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats."

The Blue Lagoon actress added, "I was like, 'Oh I can sow my oats now, this is what I'm going to do. I'm going to sow oats.' "

But it didn't quite turn out as she had envisioned, with Shields admitting, "there was not one oat that would be sowed." The Beginning is Now founder explained, "I literally got, like, rejected ... People were like, 'No, we're not going to do that.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Brooke Shields Recalls Breaking Up with Now-Husband Chris Henchy When She Wanted to "Sow My Oats"

Shields went on to say that she eventually started dating Henchy again after realizing she was talking with him every single day anyway.

"I was calling him all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day.' "

Shields smiled as she recalled replying to the film director, "But I want to talk to you."

Henchy then told her it "doesn't work like that," and Shields remembered thinking at the time, "I don't want to lose this person, so I better behave."

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is now streaming in full on Hulu.

Related Articles
simon cowell lauren silverman
Simon Cowell Says Planning His Upcoming Wedding to Lauren Silverman Has Been 'Easy'
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: ‘Am I Dying, Or Was That Gas’
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: 'Am I Dying or Was That Gas?'
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City.
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Second Baby, Son Phoenix Rose
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.
Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of the movie "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome September 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California.
Jack Black Is 'Looking Forward to Seeing All the Grownups' at Upcoming 'School of Rock' 20-Year Reunion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii amid Relationship Issues
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together
Colin Kaepernick attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios
Colin Kaepernick Says He Found It 'Very Difficult' to Call Out Adoptive Parents Over Racial Issues
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies at Trial of Ex-Fugees Rapper Pras Michel
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Engagement to Hilaria Baldwin: 'An Ocean of Memories'
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland along with Zendaya seen leaving from Mumbai post their recent visit in Mumbai for India‚Äôs Newest Cultural Landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)
Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Holding Hands in Mumbai, India — See the Photos
Khloe Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Cute Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos
Chris Pratt and son Jack
Chris Pratt Says Son Jack, 10, 'Freaked Out' Seeing Dad in 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Exclusive)
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhTCMBukAR/?hl=en. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqij9Pvgg7j/. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer Dances with Newborn Son Leo in Sweet Video: 'He Already Tired of Me'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Lady Gaga is seen filming at the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' movie set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Lady Gaga Films 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Scene at Iconic N.Y.C. Staircase Featured in First Film