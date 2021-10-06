Shields and Elwes star in the first look for Netflix’s A Castle for Christmas, out on November 26

Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes Clash in Scotland in First Look at Netflix's A Castle For Christmas

Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes are bringing the romance this holiday season.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look, the pair star in Netflix's A Castle for Christmas. The film sees Shields portray a famous American author, Sophie, who travels to Scotland and seeks to buy a castle.

There, Sophie encounters the chateau of her dreams but its prickly owner, Myles (Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Trying to find a compromise with each other proves a challenge as the two butt heads.

In first look images, Shields and Elwes are seen in the holiday-themed castle with a Christmas tree. In another photo, Shields' Sophie enjoys falling snow.

In a third image, the actress is seen riding a bike through the castle grounds.

Castle for Christmas Credit: Mark Mainz/Netflix

In February, Shields revealed she'd broken her femur and was recovering. In June, the actress told PEOPLE she'd hit "another plateau" in her recovery.

"I'm now with no crutches and no cane, and I'm starting to work out again. But … there's bone soreness and there's a lot of weakness," she said. "I'm able to stand on that leg fully and balance, and I'm getting all of that back and just kinetically getting more connected again and re-educating all of my muscles to fire appropriately again."

Castle for Christmas Credit: Mark Mainz/Netflix

"It's been a lot of work, though," she continued. "You really have to do it every day and you have to have a mindset because it can be very frustrating."

Shields added, "But every day it's a little bit better and I'm beginning each day to start fresh."