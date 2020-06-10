Selena Gomez-Produced Movie The Broken Hearts Gallery Set to Be First Film Back in Theaters
The Selena Gomez-produced film The Broken Hearts Gallery will be among the first movies to debut in theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic began
Selena Gomez’s upcoming romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery will be among the first films to hit theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gomez, 27, serves as an executive producer of the film, written and directed by Natalie Krinsky, which is set to open July 10, one week before Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.
The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers, Bad Education), as art gallery assistant Lucy, an "emotional hoarder" who keeps souvenirs from past relationships. After her latest breakup, she decides to open a pop-up collection of her keepsakes called the Broken Heart Gallery.
The movie marks Krinsky's directorial debut and also stars Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.
Movie theaters in California account for 500 of the country's 5,400 theaters, and have been given the green light to reopen on June 12, according to Variety.
In a statement released by Sony Pictures, Gomez said, "Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film."
"I understand people's concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19," Gomez continued. "I hope everyone will listen to scientists' recommendations and consider others' health and safety while enjoying a movie theater experience."
“Now more than ever, The Broken Hearts Gallery will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good moviegoing experience this summer,” added Josh Greenstein, Sony's Motion Picture Group President. “We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners’ anticipated reemergence, as -- and when -- state-by-state safety guidelines are met.”
The Broken Hearts Gallery debuts in theaters July 10.
