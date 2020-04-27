Broadway’s The Lion King Hosts Free Virtual Theater Courses for Kids Stuck at Home

Image zoom Joan Marcus/Disney

Disney is offering a magical way for kids to learn and stay entertained as they're stuck at home amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Broadway production of Disney's The Lion King has released various free virtual theater courses with an aim of teaching children and their families all aspects of how the long-running show runs. The musical is currently on hiatus due to COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Originally designed for schools that were putting on its own Lion King productions, The Lion King Experience is now available for all to use while schools remain closed.

"When we developed The Lion King Experience we were excited to see students and teachers embrace their own artistry in classrooms everywhere," Disney Theatrical Productions Director of Education Outreach Lisa Mitchell told Good Morning America.

"Five years later, as a mom with a young child now learning from home, I realize just how important creativity and storytelling are during challenging times."

RELATED: Disney Animators are Giving Free Illustration Lessons Online — Draw Mickey, Princess Anna and More!

The web-based program provides children with an introduction to the world of theater through the lens of the show-stopping Broadway spectacle.

Each curriculum includes a number of lessons, PDF worksheets and accompanying online videos and resources that cover various topics of the stage production, including but not limited to original music, playwriting, directing and designing.

These sessions each feature a video introduction hosted by stars from the hit Broadway production, Jelani Remy and Syndee Winters, to introduce the selected lesson and theme.

As kids work through the assigned curriculum, they will track their progress and then end the course by sharing a completed mini-production with those in their own home, before receiving a certificate to honor and celebrate all of their hard work.

The curriculum comes in two sets — "Kids," which is aimed at children ages 8 to 11, and "Junior," which is for children ages 12 to 15.

RELATED: Walt Disney World Is Streaming the Magic Kingdom’s Fireworks Show for Fans at Home

Disney also announced another way in which they are brining joy to those who love live theater.

Taking place on the @DisneyOnBroadway Instagram page, a Disney teaching artist will be leading a live musical theater workshop Monday where fans will have the chance to learn music and choreography from tour cast members Brandon A. McCall and Erynn Marie Dickerson.

The workshop begins at 12:30 PM EST.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.