Two months after she was injured and her 4-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash, Broadway star, Ruthie Ann Miles, has lost her unborn child, a baby girl due this month.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured,” Miles’ family lawyer, Ben Rubinowitz, told the NY Daily News.

“This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” continued the statement. “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom.”

In March, two children, including Miles’ daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, were killed after a driver allegedly struck them with her vehicle in Brooklyn, New York. Miles, who was 7 months pregnant, was also hit by the car.

At the time, a GoFundMe page set up to help the Tony Award winner, stated that Miles’ unborn child was “unharmed,” and that the 34-year-old, who was initially “in critical condition,” was also “on the road to physical recovery.”

Prior to Abigail’s tragic death, a source previously told PEOPLE the 4-year-old “was excited to be a big sister.”

“She was the brightest little spirit,” said the source. “Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother.”

“Ruthie was a wonderful mother,” continued the source. “She always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together. The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein “were excited about expanding their family.”

Earlier this month, a Brooklyn grand jury indicted Dorothy Bruns, the 44-year-old Staten Island driver involved in the fatal crash.

A prosecution source told PEOPLE, at the time, that Bruns was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault stemming from the March 5 crash that killed Abigail and 1-year-old Joshua Lew.

Bruns’ lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Previously, NYPD sources told PEOPLE that Bruns claimed she experienced a seizure at the time of the crash. The sources allege that after running the red light, Bruns allegedly continued down the street until crashing into some parked cars. Lew’s stroller was dragged halfway down the street with the boy in it, according to the sources.