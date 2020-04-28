Broadway Legend Patti LuPone Says She Will ‘Never Watch’ Cats: ‘I Hated’ the Musical

Patti LuPone doesn't need to watch the new Cats movie to know she won't like it.

The legendary Broadway performer appeared on Andy Cohen's at-home version of Watch What Happens Live on Monday where she was asked about the critically panned movie.

"I will never watch it. I just saw the revival of it and walked out after the first act. I saw it originally in London and hated it, so I'm not surprised that it bombed onscreen. From one to 10, how about zero," LuPone, 71, told Cohen, 51.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical ran successfully for years on Broadway and on London's West End before director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech) decided to bring it to the big screen. The movie adaptation featured an A-List cast, including Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and more.

But the adaptation was quickly panned by critics and fans alike, with many slamming the CGI effects that turned the actors into cats.

Hugh Jackman recently revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast that he talked to Hooper about starring in Cats. But the actor couldn’t quite make it work.

“You know, Tom rang me early on because we did Les Mis together, and there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really… yeah, I just wasn’t available at the time,” Jackman, 51, explained.

Ever the good guy, Jackman refused to add to the criticism and instead praised his pal Hooper, who directed him in 2012's Les Misérables.

“I’m in the theater, man, and I don’t want to be in the business of bashing people—or jumping on bandwagons. I haven’t seen it, and Tom Hooper’s one of the great filmmakers we have,” he said.

LuPone has emerged as a social-distancing content queen during the novel coronavirus pandemic, keeping fans and newcomers alike entertained with several antics at home. She recently decided to have some fun, showing off the treasures found in the basement of her Connecticut home.

“Hi everybody, so you wanted to see the basement? Come with me,” LuPone said in a video trip through the space, which she shared to Twitter.

She then proceeded to walk through the room, pointing out the many rare items she’s collected over the years, including a working jukebox, dozens of clapperboards from her film and TV projects (including 1989’s Life Goes On) and a large statue of Nipper, the RCA dog.

There was even a slot machine that played a swing rendition of “How High the Moon,” which LuPone danced around to for the rest of the show. “Here’s a one-armed bandit. Remember those things? Remember when you had to pull it?” the actress and singer said, demonstrating how the contraption worked. “So you put a nickel in here, and you pull the arm, and you listen!”