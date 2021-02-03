Broadway Icon Ben Vereen Remembers Cicely Tyson: 'She'd Walk Into a Room and You'd Feel the Mood Brighten'

The two stage and screen icons first met in 1965 and later appeared together in the groundbreaking series Roots

When veteran actor Ben Vereen thinks of Cicely Tyson, the first words that come to his mind are "grace" and "elegance."

"She is elegance, she's grace, she was so many things, I can't think of enough of the right words to describe Cicely," Vereen, 74, tells PEOPLE of the iconic actress, who died on Jan. 28 at the age of 96. "She was amazing. To be in her presence, you felt special. She carried herself with such grace and poise. She'd walk into a room and you'd feel the mood brighten."

Tyson and Vereen first met in 1965 when she happened to see him in his stage debut, an off-off Broadway production of Langston Hughes' The Prodigal Son.

"I met the legend early in my career. From the moment I saw her and we said, 'Hello,' and she took my hand, I was done," he recalls with a laugh. "And then Roots happened. Life has a way of doing those things to people [connecting them], if you're lucky enough or blessed enough."

After wrapping the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries Roots, Tyson and Vereen kept in touch and would see each other at film and theater events.

"We saw each other every now and then, at galas and things," Vereen says. "When I was putting together a youth program, which I'm still working on — called Pathway to Excellence, which I'm teaching online right now for the Bay Street Theater [in Sag Harbor, NY] — I called her and asked for her opinion about working with young people. She gave me advice. She advised me to keep it real, and not to talk at them, but with them."

Vereen is best known for his performance as The Leading Player as part of the original cast of the Broadway musical Pippin. The role won him the 1973 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He's also appeared in other Broadway shows including Wicked as the Wizard of Oz, Chicago and Fosse. On television, Vereen has starred in episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Grey's Anatomy and How I Met Your Mother.

The veteran performer says he'll always remember Tyson's acting advice, in addition to her elegance.