"We had so much love in that tent. Love that supported us through the most insane circumstances," Brittany Snow said of her big day

Brittany Snow on Her ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ Wedding Day: 'We Made It All Work'

Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland had an "imperfectly, perfect" wedding.

The newlyweds tied the knot in March in Malibu, California. In an interview with The Knot, Snow, 34, revealed that they had their "first look at the venue before the wedding."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was raining and a little cold. We had our first look and kiss under a clear umbrella," Snow told The Knot.

The romantic moment was quickly overcome with comedy after Snow turned to her then to-be husband, to take in the beauty of the venue, only to have lipstick on her teeth.

Of the moment, the couple told The Knot it was "very much a theme of the wedding... imperfectly, perfect."

Much like their viewing, it rained on the actual day of their wedding — but the showers didn't ruin the nuptials.

"Every wedding has its fair share of snafus, we just seemed to have them all come in one perfect tornado," Snow told The Knot.

"At the end of the day, we came together and thanks to our beautiful friends, family and our good attitude, we made it all work. We had so much love in that tent. Love that supported us through the most insane circumstances. It made us even more grateful and somehow, even more in love. We can get through anything," Snow shared.

The big day was also filled with sweet moments, one of which Snow told The Knot was her dad "walking me down the aisle and then giving me away to Tyler."

"My dad is my best friend and he's 82 years old. He started to cry as he gave me away because he was so proud and happy. We then all started to cry. I think he even took a little bow as he gave me away. It was a moment I'll never forget," Snow shared with The Knot.

For the wedding, Snow wore a custom Jonathan Simkhai gown "based on how I wanted to look and feel on the big day," which was "timeless, classic and effortless."

Image zoom Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Phil Chester Photography

Image zoom Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

She changed into an off-the-shoulder, floral gown for the reception.

"I changed for lots of dancing into a sexy, flora, sheer corset number by Galia Lahav," she told the Knot.

The décor also reflected the couple, as Snow told The Knot it was "mirrored after our own home pieces."

"I like the juxtaposition of mid-century modern, timeless glamour and modern. We didn't want anything to feel too cool or too current," she added.

Ahead of the wedding, which was planned with help by Hello Gem Events, Snow told PEOPLE that she and Stanaland wanted their ceremony to be “low-key and not stuffy.”

“There’s definitely going to be tacos and other food that we like, the vibe is very comfort food,” Snow said. “Everyone should feel like they just picked this up when they were drunk one night and wanted fried mac and cheese or whatever.”

The star added: “Everybody should have the best time they’ve ever had at this wedding, that’s what we’re trying to make happen.”

While wedding planning can be stressful, Snow and Stanaland — who announced their engagement last February — bonded over arranging the big day.

Image zoom Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Nicholas Hunt/Getty

“What’s been really fun for me is realizing we have so much more in common than I thought we did and every decision being like, ‘Oh, you like this type of bowl, too?’ ” Snow said. “I didn’t think that we would have the same taste in cutlery, but the vibe you’re creating [at a wedding] is a symbol of your relationship.”

Snow and Stanaland met in a very relatable way: through mutual friends and social media.

“We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line,” she said.

Clearly, it worked. The pair went on their first date to a Mexican restaurant in California soon after.