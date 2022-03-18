"I've worked in this business since I was a baby, and it's very rare to form friendships that last this long and that strongly," she tells PEOPLE

Brittany Snow Says She's Still 'Very Close' with Pitch Perfect Cast: They're 'Very Kind People'

Brittany Snow keeps her Pitch Perfect pals close.

Though it has been 10 years since the 2012 original entry in the a cappella comedy franchise debuted, Snow tells PEOPLE that she and her castmates remain tight.

"I cannot believe it's been a decade. Weirdly enough, it was my birthday recently and I saw a bunch of the girls because we're all so very close," says Snow, 36, who stars in the new horror movie X.

The actress recalls "immediately" forming bonds with her Pitch Perfect costars while making the surprise hit, which also starred Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean and Hana Mae Lee.

"We all just knew we were very like-minded, and we had this really incredible connection and formed this family right away," she says.

Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere | Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

"That's really rare — I've worked in this business since I was a baby and it's very rare to form friendships that last this long and that strongly," she continues.

Snow goes on to say "The girls that are some of my closest friends from that movie are just inherently very, very kind people."

"The friendship and kindness leads before ego, and I think that's really rare in a business where we think about ourselves sometimes a lot and that was really nice," she says.

Also, the actress tells PEOPLE, "We all saw each other grow up."

Snow returned for the two sequels in 2015 and 2017 — but would she reunite for a potential fourth movie?

"Everybody asks all the time and we all say yes, obviously, because we get to sing and dance with our friends. There's really nothing better than that!" she says.