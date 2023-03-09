Brittany Snow Reflects on 'Hard and Beautiful' Year After Filing for Divorce from Tyler Stanaland

"As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew," Snow wrote in honor of her birthday, which fell almost two months since her split from Stanaland

By
Published on March 9, 2023 08:46 PM
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brittany Snow is reflecting on a tough start to 2023 on her birthday.

The Pitch Perfect alum marked turning 37 on Instagram Thursday, writing that "this year has been hard and beautiful."

"As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends," she captioned her post.

Snow, who tied the knot with Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland in March 2020, filed for divorce in January, four months after the couple announced their separation. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the X star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Someone Great actress added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Snow Files for Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Separation from Tyler Stanaland

PEOPLE reported that day that Snow and Stanaland were experiencing marriage troubles after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera. A source said his role on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline "broke them," adding, "they had issues before, but this is the final straw."

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," the source said. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

Another insider said, "They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Addresses Her Relationship with Tyler Stanaland After His Split with Brittany Snow
Jeff Kravitz/Getty, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hours after announcing their separation, Stanaland, 33, and his Selling the OC costar Alex Hall were spotted getting cozy together at a dinner with friends and costars at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar.

Hall, 33, has since denied any romance between her and her costar, previously telling PEOPLE they were out with colleagues at their favorite sushi spot near the office, and Stanaland "was going through a really, really hard time."

A day after Snow filed for divorce, the realtors posed for a photo together during Feast of Dreams at Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm, which was celebrating its grand reveal. The pair also shared Instagram Story snapshots on their respective accounts from the hotel.

Related Articles
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brittany Snow Files for Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Separation from Tyler Stanaland
Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall
'Selling the OC' 's Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai amid Brittany Snow Divorce Filing
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland grab coffee after spending the night together in Los Angeles, California.
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Seen Grabbing Dinner and Coffee Together After Split
Your use of this photo is permitted starting today through September 27, 2022 Any use thereafter must be cleared again with TMZ. It may not be archived or used as file photo stock unless permission is granted by TMZ. In addition, the TMZ bug must remain onscreen and unobscured and credit must be given to TMZ below or above the photo and verbal and/or audio credit must be given to TMZ in the track or photo’s introduction. You may also use this photo on your website, provided a MANDATORY link to TMZ.com is included in the accompanying article. Please note the above rights are for within the US and Canada. No international usage is granted on all releases with our exclusively owned photos/photo without permission. Tyler Stanaland Spotted with 'Selling the OC' Costar Alex Hall
'Selling the OC' 's Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall Spotted Together the Same Day as Separation News
Brittany Snow Reached 'Final Straw' with Husband Tyler Stanaland After Selling the OC Drama: Source
Brittany Snow Reached 'Final Straw' with Husband Tyler Stanaland After 'Selling the OC' Drama: Source
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Make 'Difficult Decision' to Separate After 2 Years of Marriage
ali wong and justin Hakuta
Ali Wong Says She's 'Best Friends' with Ex-Husband as She Opens Up About 'Unconventional' Divorce
Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Ralph Pittman
Kandi Burruss Says She Was 'Very Surprised' 'RHOA' Costar Drew Sidora Filed for Divorce from Ralph Pittman
Selling the OC's Alex Hall Addresses Her Relationship with Tyler Stanaland After His Split with Brittany Snow
'Selling the OC' 's Alex Hall Addresses Relationship with Costar Tyler Stanaland After His Split from Brittany Snow
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner ; Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne's Dating History: From Brody Jenner to Tyga
Arnold Schwarzenegger with his wife Maria Shriver wave to fans as the couple arrives for the screening of the film "Les Egares" at the Palais des Festivals during the 56th International Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2003 in Cannes, France
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Selling the OC. (L to R) Alexandra Rose, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis, Jason Oppenheim, Kayla Cardona, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland, Alexandra Hall, Lauren Brito, Brett Oppenheim, Sean Palmieri, Polly Brindle, Austin Victoria in Selling the OC. Cr. Nino Muñoz/Netflix © 2022
The Drama Continues! Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Is Officially Renewed for Second and Third Season
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brittany Snow 'Never Wanted' Estranged Husband Tyler Stanaland on 'Selling the OC' (Source)
Selling the OC's Alex Hall Says Costar Kayla Cardona Needs a 'Reality Check' and 'Maybe a Psychiatrist'
'Selling the OC' Star Alex Hall Says Costar Kayla Cardona Needs a 'Reality Check and Maybe a Psychiatrist'