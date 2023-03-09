Brittany Snow Reflects on 'Hard and Beautiful' Year After Filing for Divorce from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow is reflecting on a tough start to 2023 on her birthday.

The Pitch Perfect alum marked turning 37 on Instagram Thursday, writing that "this year has been hard and beautiful."

"As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends," she captioned her post.

Snow, who tied the knot with Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland in March 2020, filed for divorce in January, four months after the couple announced their separation. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the X star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Someone Great actress added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

PEOPLE reported that day that Snow and Stanaland were experiencing marriage troubles after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera. A source said his role on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline "broke them," adding, "they had issues before, but this is the final straw."

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," the source said. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

Another insider said, "They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hours after announcing their separation, Stanaland, 33, and his Selling the OC costar Alex Hall were spotted getting cozy together at a dinner with friends and costars at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar.

Hall, 33, has since denied any romance between her and her costar, previously telling PEOPLE they were out with colleagues at their favorite sushi spot near the office, and Stanaland "was going through a really, really hard time."

A day after Snow filed for divorce, the realtors posed for a photo together during Feast of Dreams at Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm, which was celebrating its grand reveal. The pair also shared Instagram Story snapshots on their respective accounts from the hotel.