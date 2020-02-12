Brittany Snow Plays a Woman Who Sets Out to Relive Her Sexual Experiences in Hooking Up Trailer

Brittany Snow‘s latest film sees her play a character who embarks on a journey to recovery.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer to her comedy Hooking Up, Snow stars as Darla, a writer who gets fired after her sex addiction spirals out of control.

While in a therapy group, she meets Bailey, who has been recently diagnosed with testicular cancer. Coming up with a plan to regain her job, Darla convinces Bailey to embark on a cross-country road trip to relive her sexual experiences with the idea that Bailey can have “one last hurrah.”

Image zoom Saban Films

“I have an idea for a story. I met this guy, he has cancer. What if I relived my sexual history? It would just be me and him having sex the whole time like a do-over and I really need my job back,” Darla tells her ex-boss Tanya (Jordana Brewster).

As Darla and Bailey head out to relive 169 sexual experiences, the two grow close, even as Darla keeps her writing assignment a secret.

“I’m trying to distract myself but I’m still terrified,” Bailey confesses to Darla.

The film also stars Vivica A. Fox, Amy Pietz, Anna Akana, Alexis G. Zall and Rob Moran.

Hooking Up is in theaters, digital and On-Demand on March 20.