Brittany Snow 'Never Wanted' Estranged Husband Tyler Stanaland on 'Selling the OC' (Source)

Before their decision to split, Brittany Snow had her doubts about Tyler Stanaland's decision to appear on Netflix's Selling the OC, a source tells PEOPLE.

The pair — who got engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu — announced their separation on Instagram Wednesday with identical statements.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Pitch Perfect actress added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

PEOPLE reported on Wednesday that Snow, 36, and Stanaland, 33, were experiencing marriage troubles after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera.

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," a source says. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Kevin Mazur/Getty

A source says him being on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline "broke them," adding, "They had issues before, but this is the final straw."

Another insider says, "They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland. Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Stanaland previously alleged that his fellow realtor Kayla Cardona has tried to steal a kiss from him on two separate occasions, noting on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that the incidents "didn't happen while we were filming."

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well," he said. "And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing."

"But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married," Stanaland added.

After she was confronted by fellow real estate agents on the show, Cardona, 33, cleared the air with Stanaland, admitting she "made a huge mistake" and "would have never done that sober." He also apologized for blurring the lines between their professional and personal relationships.

The former pro surfer clarified during his podcast appearance that Snow and their home would not appear on the first season of Netflix's Selling Sunset spin-off.

"As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private," Stanaland explained. "And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."