Brittany Snow Is Married! Pitch Perfect Star Weds Tyler Stanaland in Malibu

Congratulations are in order for Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland!

PEOPLE confirms the Pitch Perfect actress, 33, and the realtor, 30, tied the knot in Malibu on Saturday.

The couple celebrated their nuptials with an intimate outdoor ceremony, as first reported by The Knot. The bride, who wore a Jonathan Simkhai gown for her ceremony, and groom exchanged wedding bands by Tacori.

Ahead of the wedding, which was planned with help by Hello Gem Events, Snow told PEOPLE last month that she and Stanaland wanted their ceremony to be “low-key and not stuffy.“

Image zoom Phil Chester Photography

RELATED: All of the Celeb Couples Who’ve Tied the Knot in 2020

Image zoom Luis Zepeda Photography

“There’s definitely going to be tacos and other food that we like, the vibe is very comfort food,” Snow said. “Everyone should feel like they just picked this up when they were drunk one night and wanted fried mac and cheese or whatever.”

The star added: “Everybody should have the best time they’ve ever had at this wedding, that’s what we’re trying to make happen.”

While wedding planning can be stressful, Snow and Stanaland — who announced their engagement last February — bonded over arranging the big day.

“What’s been really fun for me is realizing we have so much more in common than I thought we did and every decision being like, ‘Oh, you like this type of bowl, too?’ ” Snow said. “I didn’t think that we would have the same taste in cutlery, but the vibe you’re creating [at a wedding] is a symbol of your relationship.”

Snow and Stanaland met in a very relatable way: through mutual friends and social media.

Image zoom Scott Clark

RELATED: Brittany Snow Dishes on Her Upcoming Wedding to Tyler Stanaland: ‘The Vibe Is Very Comfort Food’

“We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line,” she said.

Clearly, it worked. The pair went on their first date to a Mexican restaurant in California soon after.

“We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely,” Stanaland recalled. “There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing’s really changed, we’re still eating tacos and margaritas together.”

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

RELATED: Brittany Snow Celebrates Epic Bachelorette Party with Pitch Perfect Costars Anna Kendrick & Anna Camp

In February, Snow celebrated her engagement to Stanaland with an epic bachelorette party.

The actress was joined by a crew of her close friends, including Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit, who all shared sweet moments from the special weekend with the hashtag “#snowonebutyou.”

“She’s getting married!!! And we love seeing the world through gold colored glasses 🤓 #snowonebutyou,” Camp wrote alongside a selfie of her and Snow rocking sunhats and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

As seen on Camp’s Instagram Stories, the celebrations seemed to coincide with Stanaland’s bachelor party, with the two groups coming together for some joint festivities. In one photo, the Perfect Harmony star caught the couple sharing a romantic kiss while the groups partied the night away.