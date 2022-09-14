Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Make 'Difficult Decision' to Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

"This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another," the pair, who married in March 2020, said in joint statements

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on September 14, 2022 04:18 PM
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland are separating.

The pair — who got engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu — announced their separation on Instagram Wednesday with identical statements.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Pitch Perfect actress added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

PEOPLE reported earlier on Wednesday that Snow, 36, and Stanaland, 33, were experiencing marriage troubles after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera. A source said him being on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline "broke them," adding, "They had issues before, but this is the final straw."

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," the source said. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

Brittany Snow and attends the Screenwriters Tribute at Sconset Casino during the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival - Day Four on June 22, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts
Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Another insider said, "They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

On Instagram in July 2020, Snow shared photos from their wedding day, which came right before the pandemic lockdowns, and recalled marrying her "favorite person."

"In early March, before we knew how much we'd miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person. The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing," she wrote at the time.

"We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history. Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I'd rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane."

