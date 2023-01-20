Brittany Snow Files for Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Separation from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland first announced their separation in September, two years after they tied the knot

By
Published on January 20, 2023 12:46 AM
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brittany Snow has officially filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

In court documents filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday and seen by PEOPLE, the Someone Great star, 36, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

She noted that they have a prenuptial agreement, which will determine any spousal support and how they'll divide their property.

She also asked that she and Stanaland split attorney's fees.

Snow and Stanaland — who got engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu — announced their separation in September. Snow's filing doesn't note what date they actually separated.

Attorneys for Snow did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It is not clear if Stanaland has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

In September, Snow and the Selling the OC star, 33, announced their separation on Instagram with identical statements.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Pitch Perfect actress added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Snow Reached 'Final Straw' with Husband Tyler Stanaland After 'Selling the OC' Drama: Source

PEOPLE reported that day that Snow and Stanaland were experiencing marriage troubles after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera. A source said him being on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline "broke them," adding, "They had issues before, but this is the final straw."

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," the source said. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

Another insider said, "They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

The same day of announcing their separation, Stanaland and his Selling the OC costar Alex Hall were spotted together.

The two were seen having dinner at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar with some friends, including costar Polly Brindle, TMZ reported at the time.

According to the outlet, Stanaland and Hall, 34, were not shy about touching each throughout the night. In one of the photos, obtained by TMZ, Stanaland can be seen apparently sniffing Hall.

The outlet also reported that a witness saw them strolling down the street together at the end of the night. A rep for Stanaland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

TMZ was first to report the news of Snow's filing.

