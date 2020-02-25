Brittany Snow Dishes on Her Upcoming Wedding to Tyler Stanaland: 'The Vibe Is Very Comfort Food'

After attending a lot of weddings, Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow knew exactly what she didn’t want for her own big day.

“At the end of the day, everyone’s going to remember whether or not they had a good time,” Snow, 33, tells PEOPLE. “They’re not going to remember the food or the photo booth … they’re going to remember having the best night of their life, hopefully!”

Though wedding planning can be stressful, Snow says she and fiancé Tyler Stanaland, 30, have bonded over the process.

“What’s been really fun for me is realizing we have so much more in common than I thought we did and every decision being like, ‘Oh, you like this type of bowl, too?’” Snow says. “I didn’t think that we would have the same taste in cutlery, but the vibe you’re creating [at a wedding] is a symbol of your relationship.”

Snow and Stanaland teamed up with wedding planning service The Knot to build their wedding registry.

Among their registry items are a snorkel set from REI, a travel Backgammon set from Pottery Barn and a frozen drink maker from Wayfair that Snow calls “not only dangerous, but vital.”

Snow and Stanaland are also encouraging charity donations on their registry, including to the Surfrider Foundation, which works to protect oceans and marine life. Stanaland, an avid surfer, has worked with the nonprofit.

The pair, who announced their engagement last February, agreed that they wanted their ceremony to be “low-key and not stuffy,” she adds.

“There’s definitely going to be tacos and other food that we like, the vibe is very comfort food,” Snow says. “Everyone should feel like they just picked this up when they were drunk one night and wanted fried mac and cheese or whatever.”

She continues: “Everybody should have the best time they’ve ever had at this wedding, that’s what we’re trying to make happen.”

The actress will be wearing a custom made wedding dress by American designer Jonathan Simkhai.

Though she won’t reveal much about the gown, Snow says people may be surprised by her pick: “Timeless is always the best idea for weddings, because if you make it too specific to a time, you’re going to look back in 30 years and be like, ‘Wow, that was really in 2020.’”

Her dog, Billie Jean Snow, will even strut down the aisle. Billie won’t be carrying the rings, though.

“I don’t trust her, she’ll just take off,” Snow says.

The catering is a nod to their love story: Snow’s friends referred to Stanaland, a realtor, as her “dream boyfriend” for a long time, she says, while Stanaland reveals the actress was her “unattainable crush.” His friends would joke that he would never meet her, he tells PEOPLE.

But Snow and her soon-to-be-husband met in a very relatable way: through mutual friends and social media.

“We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line,” she says.

Clearly, it worked. The pair went on their first date to a Mexican restaurant in California soon after.

“We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely,” Stanaland recalls. “There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing’s really changed, we’re still eating tacos and margaritas together.”

The couple will take a “mini-moon” to sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico immediately following their nuptials and are planning a longer honeymoon for a month to several countries in Europe (though they haven’t decided which ones) in the summer.

2020 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for Snow: she produces and stars in Hooking Up, a heartfelt comedy about a writer recovering from sex addiction.

Hooking Up is in theaters, digital and On-Demand on March 20.