Brittany Snow Celebrates Husband Tyler Stanaland's Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Dream Come True'

"I love you like crazy," Brittany Snow wrote on Instagram in a post celebrating her husband's birthday

Brittany Snow is celebrating her husband on his birthday.

The Pitch Perfect star, 35, shared a sweet tribute to Tyler Stanaland on Instagram Monday, posting a series of cute throwbacks from their relationship. "How did I get so lucky," Snow began the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love you like crazy, you perfectly handsome, selfless, dorky, funny, nerd," Snow continued. "You are an actual dream come true & you make me believe in all the good things. I LOVE YOU. Happy bday husband."

Snow continued the celebratory posts on her Instagram Story by sharing more snapshots of the couple.

"Happy birthday husband. I super love you," Snow wrote atop a photo of the duo sporting some silly earmuffs.

Snow and Stanaland tied the knot last March during an outdoor ceremony in Malibu. "What's been really fun for me is realizing we have so much more in common than I thought we did and every decision being like, 'Oh, you like this type of bowl, too?'" she previously told PEOPLE of planning their nuptials together.

Brittany Snow Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland | Credit: Brittany Snow/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I didn't think that we would have the same taste in cutlery, but the vibe you're creating [at a wedding] is a symbol of your relationship," Snow added.

The John Tucker Must Die star announced that she and Stanaland were engaged in February 2019. "I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt," Snow wrote on Instagram at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Snow Celebrates Epic Bachelorette Party with 'Pitch Perfect' Costars Anna Kendrick & Anna Camp

She and the pro surfer-turned-realtor began dating after they were introduced by mutual friends. "We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line," Snow previously told PEOPLE.