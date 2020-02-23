Brittany Snow Celebrates Epic Bachelorette Party with Pitch Perfect Costars Anna Kendrick & Anna Camp

Brittany Snow is ready to get hitched!

Over the weekend, the Pitch Perfect star celebrated her engagement and upcoming wedding to fiancé Tyler Stanaland with an epic bachelorette party.

The actress, 33, was joined by a crew of her close friends, including costars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit, who all shared sweet moments from the special weekend with the hashtag “#snowonebutyou.”

“She’s getting married!!! And we love seeing the world through gold colored glasses 🤓 #snowonebutyou,” Camp wrote alongside a selfie of her and Snow rocking sunhats and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Fit later shared a goofy group photo of the girl squad posing underneath a large sign that read “SNOW,” and captioned the picture, “It has begun! #TheFinalSnowdown 😍.”

As seen on Camp’s Instagram Stories, the celebrations seemed to coincide with Stanaland’s bachelor party, with the two groups coming together for some joint festivities. In one photo, the Perfect Harmony star caught the couple sharing a romantic kiss while the groups partied the night away.

The festivities come a little over a year after Snow announced her engagement in February 2019 with a sweet black and white photo of the couple kissing and showing off the ring.

“A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” Snow had captioned the post. “After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. ✨”

The actress added, “I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

Stanaland, a realtor, also announced the news on his own Instagram at the time, writing, “A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever?”

“Luckily she said yes and we’ve spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family. I don’t know how I got so lucky and I don’t know that I really understood what love is until you,” he continued. “Everything changed when we met.”

Stanaland added, “You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you. Here’s to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back. 🌙”